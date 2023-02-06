DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fans of the Dallas Mavericks that have been hoping for another superstar to pair with current league MVP candidate Luka Dončić got their wish over the weekend.

Now, they’re just hoping that his controversial history in the National Basketball Association to this point doesn’t cause the team to be another example of being careful what you wish for.

Eight-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, February 5, 2023, in a trade for Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie. The Mavs also sent a 2029 unprotected 1st round pick and 2nd round picks in 2027 and 2029.

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the Mavericks were among three teams in a bidding war for Irving, along with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

According to Schuyler Dixon with the Associated Press, the move comes just two days after Irving told the Nets that he wanted to be traded by Thursday’s league deadline after talks about a contract beyond this season didn’t go to his liking.

It’s unclear whether or not the Mavericks are looking at Irving as a long-term addition. The NBA Central reported Irving was not promised a long-term contract by the Mavericks.

Irving’s talent is undeniable. When healthy, he’s arguably one of the best players in the league. This year, Irving is averaging 27.1 points per game, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He’s an automatic upgrade for the playoff-hopeful Mavericks.

It’s Irving’s off-the-court and health issues that may raise concerns for fans of the Mavericks. Various issues have limited Irving’s time on the court during the last three seasons with the Nets.

Irving recently came under fire after posting a link to an antisemitic film on Twitter, causing him to lose his endorsement deal with Nike. Before that, he missed most of the Net’s home games during the 2021-22 season due to New York City’s workplace rules regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, which Irving was very outspoken about refusing to take.