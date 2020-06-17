1  of  6
One Person Shot at Galleria Mall, Shooter Remains At-Large

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(DALLAS)— Dallas police said Tuesday evening that one person was shot inside the Galleria Mall.

At this time, police have not arrested the suspect who remains on the run.

The person that was shot, was taken to Parkland Hospital.

This story is developing, continue to stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.

The mall is located at 13300 Dallas Pkwy, near the intersection of I-635 and the Dallas North Tollway.

