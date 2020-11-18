Dallas woman arrested in WF after using counterfeit $100 bills in shopping spree

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Dallas woman is arrested for allegedly passing numerous counterfeit $100 bills in a shopping spree in Wichita Falls last February.

Siniquia Lofton has charges of forgery, theft and possession of a false driver’s license in Wichita County. She also has warrants from Hill County for failure to appear and bail jumping.

Lofton was pulled over on U.S. 281 in February for speeding and was arrested at the time for DWI.

The officer noticed Lofton had what appeared to be dried super glue on the fingertips of her left hand and found a tube of super glue in the car. Officers said this is sometimes done to prevent fingerprints being left on objects.

A search of the car turned up 22 $100 bills on the front passenger seat and they appeared to be counterfeit. Also found were boxes of shoes from Cavender’s Boot City and the Boot Barn with receipts showing cash was paid.

A check with those stores showed banks had confirmed the bills were counterfeit. Cavender’s reported six $100 bills were used for payment.

Descriptions of the purchases as a woman with only one eyelash extension matched the arresting officer’s observation, and store video also showed it to be Lofton.

An additional search of the car turned up more merchandise and receipts from JC Penney, Freddy’s Frozen Custard, Chili’s Grill and a fake driver’s license.

A Chili’s employee said a $100 bill was used to purchase two shots of tequila and nachos, and Freddy’s confirmed a $100 bill was used to buy $11 worth of food.