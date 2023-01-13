The entrance to the Dallas Zoo in Dallas, Tuesday, June 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Dallas Zoo announced on Friday morning the zoo is closed after staff members discovered a clouded leopard was not in its habitat this morning.

The announcement of the zoo’s closure was made on Twitter at 10:20 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023. Officials initially said the closure was due to a “serious situation.”

According to a statement from the Dallas Zoo on Twitter, the ongoing situation is a “Code Blue”, meaning a non-dangerous animal is out of its habitat. Officials said the clouded leopard was not in its habitat when the team arrived at the zoo this morning and remains unaccounted for.

The Dallas Police Department is onsite and assisting Dallas Zoo staff with the search effort. Zoo officials said they believe the clouded leopard is still on the grounds.

According to KXAS, officials with the Dallas Police Department said SWAT is also on the scene at the Dallas Zoo.

A press conference with Dallas Zoo officials is expected around 11:30 a.m.

