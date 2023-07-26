WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Red Roof sign leaning dangerously far over a nearby business’s parking lot in Wichita Falls has now been taken down.
The sign was taken down within the last day or so, after being damaged for several weeks.
A representative of the hotel said the sign’s tilted condition was due to 90 mile per hour winds on Thursday, July 6.
Earlier this month, Wichita Falls City Code Enforcement issued a 10-day notice to repair or remove the sign.
However, Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said the City reversed the notice once Red Roof employees informed officials that they were waiting on the arrival of a specialized crane that could successfully remove it.