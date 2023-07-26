WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Red Roof sign leaning dangerously far over a nearby business’s parking lot in Wichita Falls has now been taken down.

The sign was taken down within the last day or so, after being damaged for several weeks.

A representative of the hotel said the sign’s tilted condition was due to 90 mile per hour winds on Thursday, July 6.

Earlier this month, Wichita Falls City Code Enforcement issued a 10-day notice to repair or remove the sign.

The Red Roof Inn sign was removed after being seriously damaged in a storm.

However, Wichita Falls Public Information Officer Chris Horgen said the City reversed the notice once Red Roof employees informed officials that they were waiting on the arrival of a specialized crane that could successfully remove it.