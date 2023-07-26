WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/ KJTL) — Poise, confidence, and a way to express emotions.

These are just a few of the impacts dance can have on a person, and Kiera Simmons of Little Hearts Dance Center created a way for every child to experience dance.

“I will soon be offering dance for me, which is a dance class for neurotypical and neurodiverse individuals, children, and I aiming for September is still in the works right now. I’m trying to get everything ironed out right now because I want it to be as perfect as they possibly can be, especially for these individuals,” Simmons said.

This idea came to her when she realized there wasn’t a space for these children to experience the arts in their language.

“Every school, every studio, every youth organization, every everything, we should have something for these children that need sensory-friendly spaces and a judgement free zone” said Simmons.

She shared her plans on how to make her studio a safe space.

“They can be as loud as they want. They can be as quiet as they want to be. If there is a day they feel overwhelmed, and they, you know, I take a step forward, and they take a step back, that’s fine. I won’t be in their space. They can come and go as they please,” said Simmons.

Simmons feels passionately about this class because…

“I feel like dance should be offered. Art should be offered in general to everyone, regardless of your abilities, your age or shape, whatever the case may be. I feel like everyone should be able to experience dance or some kind of art,” said Simmons.

For more information about Dance For Me classes, visit Little Hearts Dance Center.