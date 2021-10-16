Dancing for the Stars raises more than $103,000

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Zach Verdea and many other local celebrities dusted off their dancing shoes and hit the stage at the MPEC Friday night for an amazing cause!

Dancing for the Stars is Big Brothers Big Sisters’ biggest fundraiser event of the year and over the past few months was able to raise more than $103,000.

Pam and Sam Pak raised the most money and took home the mirror ball trophy. The Audience Choice Award went to Anndrea and Torrence Harris.

And, last but not least, the Judges Choice Award, with the highest score, was Zach’s team!