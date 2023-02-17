WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a big night for Big Brothers Big Sisters with the annual Dancing for the Stars competition.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling and Tila Grant trained for weeks for the competition with instructor Luke Draper while raising money for the non-profit.

The winner of the Mirror Ball Trophy is Lee Ann Haines who raised more than $12,000.

People’s choice:

“Urban Calor” Jocelyn Lassiter & Danny Martinez

Instructor: Julieann Coraccio

Judges choice:

“Latino beat” Gonzalo and Dr. Stephanie Robles

Instructor: Keyla Ahow

As of Friday, Feb 17, more than $133,000 has been donated. Michael raised more than $3,200, but there are still a few days left to donate under his name. Click here to donate.