Danza El Mandato group praises Virgin Mary with pilgrimage

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A group of dancers here in Wichita Falls are continuing a tradition of honoring and praising the Virgin Mary.

Since 2010, Danza El Mandato has been doing a pilgrimage from 34th Street to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church on Marconi Street.

They dance and walk close to three miles to the church alongside a float of the Virgin Mary.

Mario Vidana’s parents started this tradition in Wichita Falls passed down from generations. He encourages others to learn more about it.

“Every religion is different and I think they should learn more about this because we really don’t do it here in many parts of the United States, it comes from Mexico,” Vidana said.

They have around 40 dancers in the organization.

This celebrates the anniversary of Juan Diego finding the Virgin Mary.