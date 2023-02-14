WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — High winds in Texoma on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, lead to many electrical issues throughout the city, with crews from Oncor working in several places in Wichita Falls to restore power.

According to reports, electricity was out in multiple areas near downtown Wichita Falls throughout Tuesday afternoon.

One viewer submitted a video of sparks flying across a power line near the intersection of 10th Street and Brook Avenue, where earlier there were reports of a transformer fire before outages began occurring near the area of United Regional.

At exactly 2:38 p.m., according to the timestamp in the video from the dashcam, sparks begin to fly.

The video, submitted by a KFDX/KJTL viewer who wished to remain anonymous, can be seen in the video player above.