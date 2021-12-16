Daughters of the American Revolution reveal new Vietnam War memorial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A dedication ceremony was held by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) at Lake Wichita Park as the new Vietnam War memorial was unveiled to the public.

The statue has been in storage for three years before being installed at Lake Wichita Park.

The statue depicts two soldiers standing side-by-side while embracing a tri-folded American flag.

Chapter Regent Sonja Gandy said she hopes this monument can provide peace and a way to heal for veterans who come to reflect on their time served in the Vietnam War.

“It is about healing and remembering and knowing that they truly are thanked for their services because that was something that they didn’t receive,” Gandy said.

The statue was sculpted by Garland Weeks and weighs 1,500 pounds. $750,000 was raised to make this happen.

Weeks encourages the public to come out see it themselves.