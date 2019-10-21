David Frizzel performs at Electra’s grand theater

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)— Folks who made it over to Electra’s beautiful grand theater Saturday night sure have quite an experience to share.

David Frizzell performed in the Texas Historical Landmark opening up for the crowd singing “I’m gonna hire a wino to decorate our home.”

He was in good company too.

A special guest from Tyler Perry’s newest television show, The Oval, Brad Benedict, performed along with rising country sensation, Ashley Rose.

This was the second year for Hollywood actor and Electra’s own Robert Craighead to bring some of his friends to town for a big grand theater fundraiser.

Craighead said he’s very much looking forward to doing it again next year too.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

David Frizzel performs at Electra's grand theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "David Frizzel performs at Electra's grand theater"

Early morning shooting in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early morning shooting in WF"

State Trooper By Day, King By Night

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Trooper By Day, King By Night"

Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Coach Disarms Gunman"

TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign

Thumbnail for the video titled "TxDOT launches “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign"

Burkburnett smoking ordinances

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burkburnett smoking ordinances"

Tornado touches down in Dallas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Dallas"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-21-19"

Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: 'Supportful' offers more than money"

Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crowdsourcing Care: Supportful Offers More Than Money"

Early voting begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Early voting begins"

Gilbert Ave Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gilbert Ave Shooting"