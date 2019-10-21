David Frizzel performs at Electra’s grand theater

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL)— Folks who made it over to Electra’s beautiful grand theater Saturday night sure have quite an experience to share.

David Frizzell performed in the Texas Historical Landmark opening up for the crowd singing “I’m gonna hire a wino to decorate our home.”



He was in good company too.



A special guest from Tyler Perry’s newest television show, The Oval, Brad Benedict, performed along with rising country sensation, Ashley Rose.



This was the second year for Hollywood actor and Electra’s own Robert Craighead to bring some of his friends to town for a big grand theater fundraiser.



Craighead said he’s very much looking forward to doing it again next year too.