David Spiller wins runoff election for Texas House District 68 seat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Jacksboro city attorney David Spiller has been elected to represent House District 68 in the Texas House of Representatives.

Spiller claimed victory against Nocona businessman Craig Carter.

Spiller served as city attorney in Jacksboro for over 30 years, general counsel to the Jack County Hospital District for 30 years and has a private law practice with his two sons.

Spiller is a self-proclaimed “rural conservative” who believes he can be the voice for rural residents in House District 68 in the Texas House of Representatives.

“I’ll fight for lower taxes, support the right to life, defend the Second Amendment, I will fight for rural schools, rural hospitals which I know very well. I’ll fight for rural broadband and internet access across the district because that is a problem throughout our district,” Spiller said.

The last person to sit in the House District 68 seat was Rep. Drew Springer who stepped down from the role after being elected to the Texas Senate District 30 seat.

In the January election to fill Springer’s seat, Spiller finished with 43.8% of the vote while Carter finished with 18%, sending the election to a runoff since neither candidate claimed an outright majority of 50%.