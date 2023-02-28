TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The second day of James Staley’s trial began at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 28, with continued testimony from a crime scene technician who responded to the scene.

Testimony got underway in the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III, on Monday, February 27, 2023, in Auxillary Trial Room A on the eighth floor of the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center, located in the heart of Downtown Fort Worth.

Wilder’s grandfather was the first to take the stand and testified the last words his grandson said to him were quote… “No James” and “No James house.”

Also, a responding E.M.T. took the stand next, noting how standoffish Staley was when they arrived on the scene. An officer with the Wichita Falls Police Department echoed that sentiment, saying Staley never went near Amber or Wilder. Another WFPD officer noted that Staley was clutching the back of the couch and later was heard dry-heaving and breathing into a plastic bag.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as the capital murder trial of James Staley in connection to Wilder McDaniel’s death takes place at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas.