WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Iowa Park daycare employee has been sentenced for leaving a three year old girl in a van for three hours during blazing August heat.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Jessie Granjeno, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday, May 12, to child abandonment and endangerment. 89th District judge Charles Barnard sentenced her to 5 years deferred probation and a $1,000 fine.

Records show Granjeno has no prior arrests or convictions.

The maximum sentence for this crime is 2 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Police said the windows of the van were rolled up and the temperature inside was estimated at close to 130 degrees at that time on Aug. 24, 2020.

Investigators said Granjeno said she had driven seven children from one building at Itty Bitty Childcare on West Highway to the other building across the street.

They said Granjeno said she did not follow the protocol as she normally does of walking through the bus, then counting the kids as they got off.

Almost three hours later, another employee who had just come on her shift asked Granjeno where the girl was.

Investigators said Granjeno told her she was in the building, then realized she wasn’t, and went to the vehicle and found her inside.

Granjeno told investigators the girl was crying and had urinated on herself, was sweating and her cheeks were a little red.

The report filed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services stated Granjeno did not notify her supervisor of the incident until more than two hours later and never contacted first responders to check the girl.