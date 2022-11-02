WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The father of a seven-week-old boy has been charged with injury to a child after the baby was reported to have been dropped off at daycare with a huge bruise on his chest.

Galicia

Joshua Galicia is jailed on $20,000 bond. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the reporting person told police Galicia had picked up the boy from the daycare and went home.

Police and Child Protective Services went to his apartment and the CPS investigator showed an officer a photograph of the infant’s injury.

The officer said the injury appeared to have been caused by a hand.

Police said Galicia told them he had been watching the infant and the infant’s 2-year-old brother the night before and he had tossed the 2-year-old onto the bed. He said he reached over and hit the infant in the chest and poked him in his chest with both his index fingers and asked the baby if he was all right.

Police and CPS then had Galicia demonstrate what he had done using a reenactment doll.