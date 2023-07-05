WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault stemming from 2021 and was sentenced to probation on Thursday, June 29, 2023, was arrested days later after police said he assaulted his mother.

Julian Sanchez, 25, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail early Wednesday morning, July 5, 2023, and charged with assault family violence. He was released hours later after posting his $2,000 bond.

According to the affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Hawes Avenue at around 3:20 on Wednesday morning in reference to a caller saying she was having a disturbance with her sons.

Authorities said the caller told officers she’d been arguing with her younger son and asked him to leave, when her son, identified as Sanchez, pushed her against the trash can and fridge, hurting her back.

The misdemeanor assault charge comes just six days after Sanches pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault from 2021. Judge Charles Barnard sentenced him to 8 years of deferred adjudication community service on Thursday, June 29, in the 89th District Court.

The first condition of his sentence states he’s to commit no offense against the laws of the State of Texas, meaning his most recent charge violates his community supervision.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available. All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.