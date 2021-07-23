Days of Our Lives will not air during the Olympics

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2020 Olympics are finally here so what does that mean for your favorite shows like Days of Our Lives?

When NBC has special coverage no new episodes of Days of Lives are produced. So when there is the French Open or the Olympics, fans won’t be missing anything because Days of our Lives isn’t producing new episodes.

KFDX Morning Show, The Today Show, and Judge Judy will not be affected.

Days of Our Lives and other regular programming will return on August 9, 2021.

You can view the full TV schedule on Texoma’s Homepage.