(KFDX/KJTL) — A 58-time Emmy Award-winning daytime soap opera that has been broadcast on NBC since 1965 has big changes on the horizon that regular viewers will want to make note of.

Officials with NBC Universal on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, announced Days of Our Lives will be leaving the NBC airwaves and moving exclusively to the streaming platform Peacock.

Beginning Monday, September 12, 2022, Days of Our Lives will no longer air on KFDX at 12:30 p.m. following the KFDX Noon Edition as it has for decades. Instead, for the first time ever, new episodes of the drama will debut on Peacock daily.

Along with the transition to NBC Universal’s streaming platform, NBC officials said the show’s entire library will be available to premium subscribers.

The show is moving off of NBC and onto Peacock to make room for the all-new NBC News Daily, an up-to-the-minute national and international news program that will be anchored by Kate Snow, Aaron Gilchrist, Vicky Nguyen, and Morgan Radford.

“With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers,” Mark Lazarus, Chairman of NBC Universal Television and Streaming said in a statement.

Days of Our Lives will air at 12:30 p.m. on KFDX following the Noon Edition for the final time on Friday, September 9, 2022 before moving exclusively to streaming on Peacock on Monday, September 12.