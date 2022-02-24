WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This is a programming alert for KFDX (NBC Channel 3) for Thursday, February 24, 2022.

A Special Report from NBC is expected to take place at 12:30 p.m. CST, with President Biden’s remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This special report will immediate follow the Noon newscast on KFDX.

After the special report with remarks from President Biden, KFDX will air today’s episode of Days Of Our Lives in its entirety.

An updated schedule for Thursday, February 24, 2022 can be seen below:

Noon (12:00 p.m.) — KFDX 3 News at Noon

12:30 p.m. — NBC Special Report (President Biden remarks on Russian invasion of Ukraine)

Days Of Our Lives — Will air in its entirety following President Biden’s remarks

