DC Bureau provides live analysis on Thursday’s impeachment inquiry hearing

(KFDX/KJTL) —Public testimony continues in Washington as the impeachment inquiry into president trump moves forward.

Friday morning, we’ll hear from a former ambassador to Ukraine who says she’s the victim of a smear campaign by the president and his political allies.

Our Washington, DC correspondent Trevor Shirley is live on- air on capitol hill with the latest, including how one Texas lawmaker feels about the allegations.

Former Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was removed by the president earlier this year. Now she’s a key witness for democrats as they try to build their case for impeachment.

Marie Yovanovich is expected to appear on capitol hill Friday, two days after acting Ukraine ambassador William Taylor and deputy assistant secretary of state George Kent both testified.

She’s expected to address of range of democratic concerns, including an alleged smear campaign against her by members of president Trump’s inner circle.

“I became alarmed as those efforts bore fruit. They led to the ouster of ambassador Yovanovich.”

“the former ambassador Masha Yovanovich has been treated poorly, caught in a web of political machinations both in Kiev and in Washington.”

Yovanovitch is a key witness for democrats, as they try to prove president trump withheld military aid to Ukraine, in exchange for dirt on his political rivals.

But Republicans say the president was just trying to root out corruption in Ukraine.

“no pressure, no demands, no threats, no blackmail, nothing corrupt.”

Yovanovitch is the last person to testify this week, eight others are scheduled to appear next week for public testimony.



Tuesday morning will feature Jennifer Williams (a state department official advising the vice president’s office) And lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (a national security council staffer).

The afternoon will feature Kurt Volker (the former us special representative to Ukraine) And Tim Morrison (a national security council staffer).