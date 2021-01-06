DC Protests: Rep. Pat Fallon describes how he and other lawmakers turn furniture into clubs to defend Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — Newly sworn-in Rep. Pat Fallon (TX-04) is describing for the first time what he and other lawmakers went through when protesters stormed the capitol, even breaking off furniture to defend themselves.

On Facebook, Fallon, who previously served as State Senator for District 30, said the House was in the middle of a debate when Capitol Police said there was a breach in the building.

“At first they wanted us to remain in our seats in the House Chamber,” Fallon wrote. “The breach must have gotten worse because they started to evacuate. Then the mob literally reached the doors of the House Chamber and the Police were short-handed.”

Fallon described how his fellow congressman jumped into action.

“I am so proud that Rep. Tony Gonzalez, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Rep. Troy Nehls didn’t hesitate,” Fallon said. “We augmented the Police and stood our ground! We will never be intimated by any mob, regardless of their motivations.”

According to Fallon, the mob reached the actual doors to the House Chamber and there was visible concern on everyone’s faces.

“Tony Gonzalez and Troy Nehls were literally on the front lines with myself and Admiral Jackson directly behind them and beside Rep. Mark Wayne Mullin, who promised he’d be the last person to leave-standing guard while other members, both Democrats & Republicans were being evacuated to safety, and Ken Buck from Colorado was there as well.”

Fallon said they broke off furniture to make clubs to defend themselves and the House.

“Ronny looked over at me and declared, ‘I’m not going anywhere!’ Tony and Troy looked back and nodded reassuringly. I remembered what Tim Grunhard (a center at Notre Dame) would say before a big game at home in South Bend. So I repeated it, ‘This IS OUR House! And we’re gonna protect it!’ No one flinched. No one!”