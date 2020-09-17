Deadline approaches for early voting, District 30 special election

This Tuesday, April 28, 2020 file photo shows Jerome Fedor, left, voting using social distancing at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, in Cleveland, Ohio. Ohio’s elections chief says his office plans to remove about 120,000 inactive Ohio voter registrations from state voter rolls after the November election. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The last day to vote early in the special election for the Texas State Senate District 30 race is Friday Sept. 25.

Five Republicans, including Dallas salon owner Shelly Luther and Muenster state representative Drew Springer, are on the ballot, along with Nocona business owner Craig Carter.

There is also a lone Democrat in the race, Jacob Minter.

So far more than 900 people have voted in person, with Sikes Senter Mall being the most popular polling location.

The county has also received more than 2,400 mail in ballots as of Sept. 16.

In Wichita County you can vote at the Wichita County courthouse, commissioner two building, Wichita County tax office substation, Sikes Senter Mall and the commissioner four building.