Deadline approaches to place orders for DIY pancake festival

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Though it will be a lot different this year, the pancake festival is still on but you have to do it yourself in the comfort and safety of your homes.

The University Kiwanis Club said the clock is ticking on ordering your pancake mix and sausage patties for the organization’s only fundraiser of the year.

The money raised goes toward the development of the park but most importantly the community.

“We also help several other youth organizations in Wichita Falls, we have an adopted squadron at Sheppard Airforce Base, we help with some scholarships at Midwestern, we do Christmas programs for certain elementary schools here in town,” Pancake Festival Chairman Kerry Graham said.

And that barely scratches the surface of what they do.

March 4 is the deadline to order and you can pick it up rain or shine on March 27 at the newly installed inclusive playground at Kiwanis Park.

All orders must be placed online, they will not be taking any orders the day of pick up.

Order yours here.