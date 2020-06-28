Deadline approaching for 9th annual Operation Thank-a-Veteran

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the Fourth of July just one week away the folks at Presbyterian Manor are asking Texomans for help thanking area veterans for their service.

For their 9th annual Thank-a-Veteran campaign, community members are invited to choose a card for a veteran and type a brief personal note to thank them for their service to our country.

They will print the card and deliver it on July 2, to one of the senior adult residents at Presbyterian Manor who served in the armed forces.

Click here for the link to Presbyterian Manor’s project