Deadline for Leadership Wichita Falls Class of 2022 approaching

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The deadline to apply and enroll to be a part of the Leadership Wichita Falls Class of 2022 is approaching.

Enrollment ends January 7, 2022. Those interested in being a part of the 2022 class are encouraged to apply online.

Any adult ages 18+ can apply. The tuition is $650 and is typically paid by the participant’s organization.

Founded in 1979, Leadership Wichita Falls is a community orientation and leadership training program.

One of over 700 leadership programs throughout the country, Leadership Wichita Falls shares the common belief that the single most important ingredient in building a successful community is an investment in leadership.

The class begins January 13 with a Meet and Greet event introducing the new class to the alumni and community stakeholders and runs to May 20.

This curriculum is especially valuable to new residents of the Wichita Falls area and professionals whose business demands have precluded extensive community exposure.

Leadership Wichita Falls provides participants an up-close and personal look at local non-profits, government, and public services with a heavy emphasis on team building and leadership development.

The organization recruits and prepares individuals for community leadership and provides a foundation for ongoing community involvement. Over 1,200 community members have participated in the program since 1979.

Leadership Wichita Falls created the following programs: