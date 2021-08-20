Deadline to suggest mascots, colors for new WFISD high schools fast approaching

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The deadline for members of the Wichita Falls Independent School District community to suggest mascots and colors for the two new high schools is fast approaching.

Community members have until the end of the day Friday, August 20 to submit their suggestions.

In July, the WFISD School Board approved Wichita Falls Legacy High School and Wichita Falls Memorial High School as the names for the new schools.

People’s mascot and color suggestions will go to members of the naming committee who will narrow them down to their top five choices.

The school board will then pick two and students will have the final say before it’s finalized in October.