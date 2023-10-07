LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lawton Police Department is investigating a fatality shooting that happened in the 2200 block of NW Hoover Ave.

According to authorities, the victim was dead when officers arrived. The shooting happened around 7:45 in the morning on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Detectives have requested security camera footage from property owners who may have captured the shooting to help further the investigation. Currently, the Lawton Police Department does not have any further evidence surrounding the investigation.

Police are asking for anyone that has information about this shooting to contact Lawton authorities at 500-581-3272. You can also call Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at 580-355-4636.