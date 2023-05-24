WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls attorney faces a new felony charge after authorities said he posted thousands of flyers containing messages between himself and his ex-girlfriend on businesses in downtown Wichita Falls.

Dean Colin Godfrey, 34, of Wichita Falls, has been held in the Wichita County Jail without bond since Sunday, May 21, 2023, his third arrest in as many weeks.

According to the arrest affidavit filed on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Godfrey now faces a charge of repeated violation of certain court orders or conditions of bond, a third-degree felony. He also has charges of stalking and criminal trespass pending.

The affidavit said police learned on Monday, May 22, 2023, that Godfrey had violated his protective order and conditions of his bond multiple times on Saturday, May 20, 2023, and that nine separate reports were filed by police the same day, all saying the same thing.

Police reports say flyers were posted at P2

The reports said on Saturday, May 20, just before 6 p.m., officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to P2, located in the 1400 block of Lamar Street, in reference to a police investigation. Officers were advised that the reporting party, a private investigator, wanted to make a report on behalf of the victim, Godfrey’s ex-girlfriend.

The affidavit said the investigator told police that there were photo flyers with the victim’s photo posted on the side of P2. The investigator told police that she had been providing security for the victim due to Godfrey “committing criminal acts against her.”

According to the affidavit, the flyers appeared to have been printed out and taped on the south and west sides of the building, as well as in between the north and south buildings. Police said a variety of flyers were posted that included email threads, Snapchat threads, and other message threads between Godfrey and the victim.

Police said one of the flyers had a photo of the victim from when she and Godfrey were dating, showing the victim climbing a fence and using a door to enter and exit Godfrey’s residence, with a statement that read, “WHO IS STALKING WHO?”

More flyers posted in Downtown Wichita Falls

According to authorities, another flyer contained an apparent email sent from the victim to Godfrey that stated, “I’m sorry…”, and at the bottom of this flyer, there was a statement that read, “‘VICTIM’ VIOLATING HER OWN PROTECTIVE ORDER… WHY? Because she doesn’t actually want it.”

Police said they believed Godfrey fabricated the messages posted on the flyers. They said they also found another stack of flyers scattered in the parking lot.

According to the affidavit, the victim’s attorney then arrived at the scene and advised officers that she observed multiple more flyers posted on signs and buildings in the business district of Downtown Wichita Falls.

The affidavit said additional reports were taken as more flyers were located around downtown Wichita Falls.

Authorities said it is their firm belief that Godfrey is the subject that posted the flyers due to him being upset about being arrested previously on behalf of reports the victim made.

Police said a condition of the protective order against Godfrey prohibits him from engaging in conduct specifically toward the protected person that is likely to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, or embarrass the person.

Court-ordered ankle monitor was not charged

According to the affidavit, officers noted that it was possible to track Godfrey’s location via his ankle monitor that he had on, but it was later found that he coincidentally altered his ankle monitor in some way or fashion so that he was not tracked on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The affidavit said on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at around 1:51 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of Clarinda Avenue, where Godfrey’s parents reside, in reference to Godfrey being at the home and having an arrest warrant.

Police said they attempted to contact Godfrey when they arrived at the residence. They said they saw Godfrey through a window before he closed the shades and refused to come to the door.

According to the affidavit, Godfrey’s parents then came to the door and allowed police to enter the residence to arrest Godfrey.

The affidavit said according to an order filed on May 19, 2023, Godfrey was ordered by the court to wear and maintain a functional GPS monitor.

Officials with the Wichita County Community Supervision and Corrections Department, who supervise the GPS ankle monitors, said they were alerted that Godfrey failed to charge his battery on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

The affidavit said at 10:08 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, authorities could not locate Godfrey using his GPS signal, and that three messages were sent to the device advising Godfrey to contact them and charge his device.

According to the affidavit, a separate text message was sent and two phone calls were made to Godfrey, all three of which received no response.

Godfrey laughs about flyers during phone call from jail

The affidavit said authorities listened to all jail calls made by Godfrey since his arrest on Sunday, May 21, 2023, and that at 7:25 p.m. that night, Godfrey had a conversation with his mother complaining about being arrested for not charging his GPS ankle monitor.

According to the affidavit, Godfrey’s mother stated, “You made more bad decisions”, to which Godfrey replied, “I didn’t charge the [expletive] thing, that’s it!”

The affidavit said during the phone call, Godfrey’s mother then said, “That’s not what I’m talking about”. Police said Godfrey’s mother was referencing the flyers being placed around town.

According to the affidavit, Godfrey responded to his mother during the phone conversation from the Wichita County Jail and said, “I’m actually kind of excited about this, I mean, she needed to be smeared, HAHA!”

The affidavit said Godfrey then said, “There’s 5,000 of those things, they’re everywhere HAHAHA!” Police said Godfrey then said, “They’ll find them for weeks.”

Godfrey set to appear in court

Godfrey is scheduled to appear in the 89th District Court on Thursday, May 25, 2023, where a motion filed by the State will be heard by Judge Charles Barnard.

Currently, Godfrey remains behind bars without bond. He faces two felony charges of repeated violations of certain court orders or conditions of bond and stalking as well as a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.