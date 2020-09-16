Death of Graham teen leaves unanswered questions for her family

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma mother is hoping justice will soon be served after her 19-year-old daughter was fatally shot inside of a Graham motel room on Friday, September 11.

“It’s a lot, it’s devastating, this is our child,” Klowie’s mother Debbie Moore said. “And she’s just gone, senselessly.”

Klowie moore was just 19-years-old, preparing for the arrival of her first child.

“She was loved, she was a wonderful person, very talented, very artistic,” Debbie said.

Graham Police said Klowie was found with a gunshot wound inside of a room at the Executive Inn on Hwy 16 South. She later died from her injuries.

“How do you tell your seven, nine, ten and thirteen-year-old children that their sister’s gone, that they loved dearly,” Debbie said.

According to Graham PD, initial reports showed Klowie was staying in a room with her boyfriend, who was in the motel room at the time the incident occurred.

Graham PD and Texas Rangers continue to investigate what they consider a “suspicious” incident.

Debbie added Graham PD has been “very very nice and helpful”, so for now, all they can do is wait for the full investigation into what exactly happened that Friday night.

“Everybody was worried about Klowie the last few months,” co-worker and friend Ruby Patterson said. “Everybody was worried about Klowie.”

“We know he shot her, that’s all we know, we don’t know if it’s an accident or if it was on purpose, we know nothing… We just know she’s gone,” Debbie said.

Klowie’s mother said she doesn’t really know the boyfriend, and said he was dating Klowie for around four to six months.

“He didn’t allow us to see her, that much. We talked a lot on the phone,” Debbie said.

Flowers and pictures of Klowie begin to collect outside of the sonic she worked at and all they can do now is keep Klowie’s legacy alive.

“We’ll celebrate her birthday in December every year,” Debbie said. “And we’ll celebrate the day that baby Cora was due, every year we’ll have a birthday party at our house.”

“We’ll celebrate her everyday though, everyday,” Patterson said.

Doing their best to celebrate Klowie’s life everyday, but they are still missing an irreplaceable part of their lives.

“It’s not fair, it’s not fair at all, she didn’t deserve it,” Debbie said.

Funeral services for Klowie will be held this Friday, September 18, at 11 a.m. at Country Road Fellowship in Young County.

If you want to help the Moore family with funeral expenses, the link to the GoFundMe is set up for the family here.

The communities of Graham and Bryson have shown an enormous amount of support for the Moore family.

A corn hole tournament will take place Wednesday night in Graham to benefit the family, and the local Pizza Hut, Sonic and Golden Chick will also provide donations as well.

And on Thursday morning, Bryson will host a bake sale to benefit the Moore’s.