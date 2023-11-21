WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating two deaths and two different residences that they said appear to be connected.

According to officials with the WFPD, the call came in just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, for a welfare check at a residence on Rock Island Circle in Wichita Falls. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a deceased individual.

WFPD officials said they also responded to a residence in the 5000 block of L B Drive, off Cypress Avenue, where a second deceased person was located. The identities of the two deceased individuals have not been released at this time.

According to our crew members at the two scenes, several units with the WFPD and other law enforcement agencies were at the scene on L B Drive, as well as a Crime Scene Unit van.

According to officials with the WFPD, the two deaths appear to be related in some way. It is unclear at this time how the two deceased are connected.

Officials with the WFPD said they are investigating the two deaths and more information will likely be released on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

No further details are available at this time. We have a crew on the scene working to gather more information.