NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Nocona High School graduate and United States Marine is now home after he was killed in a wreck in California in early September.

Lance Corporal Reagan Wilson’s body was flown to Dallas and brought to Nocona Friday, September 16, with a police, fire and EMS escort.

Wilson was killed in a head-on collision in Needles, California, the morning of September 2, 2022, at 20 years old.

Wilson graduated from Nocona High School in 2020 where, according to his obituary, he played football, participated in track and was a class officer.

Reagan had a love for life and adventure. He was talented in the field of mechanics and could a shoot a gun with the best of them. He loved working on his vehicle trying to see exactly how loud he could get his truck. Reagan would blare music by Bob Segar and The Eagles while working on his truck. At times he’d blare some loud, bass thumping music just waiting to get a rise out of his dad- which happened a few times. If he knew which of your buttons to push, he’d more than likely push them, and at times it was quite commical. But despite his mischieveness, he had a heart of gold and he loved BIG! He’d do anything for you, and he was a fierce protector of his momma. Excerpt from Reagan Wilson’s obituary, linked above

He became a Marine and graduated boot camp in March 2021.

Wilson was stationed in 29 Palms California and was part of the infantry 3rd Batallion, 4th Marines.

A celebration of life for LCpl Reagan Wilson is Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Bowie.

He will be laid to rest at the Nocona Cemetery.

The gallery below is courtesy of the Facebook group Honoring Our Fallen and features pictures from the memorial the Marines held in his honor.