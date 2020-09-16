Decision by Texas Supreme Court leads to ballot reprint for mail-in voters

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX KJTL ) — The Nov. 3 election is 47 days away and mail-in ballots for some Texas counties are already in the hands of voters. However, those ballots are now no good after a major court decision and it’s having a big impact in Clay County.

Clay County administrator Val McClain sent out 98% of the county’s mail-in ballots on Tuesday, but now they are considered useless. That’s because that same day the Texas Supreme Court rejected an attempt by Republicans to kick 44 Libertarians off the ballot in the November elections.

“Found out at 4:30 p.m. yesterday that passed, so what that means is now we have to reprint all our ballots reprogram all our media for the machines basically starting this election back over,” McClain said.

Now McClain said she fears all of this will cause major confusion for mail in voters especially the elderly.

“This second ballot I am sending is a valid ballot and can be destroyed,” McClain said. “If someone sends both ballots back, I have them coded, so I know which one is the good one.”

Over in Young County, mail-in ballots haven’t been sent out yet, but Elections Administrator Lauren Sullivan said this still is a burdened

“Our voters will only get one ballot as opposed to other counties who are having to do corrected ballots, so that will be a nice feature for us,” Sullivan said. “However, we are still going to be delayed compared to where I thought we were going to be.”

Although Young County doesn’t have to do corrected ballots, Sullivan said the county still has to send their voting machines back to Austin to be reprogrammed and then be shipped back at a cost that will cost the state an unknown amount for now.