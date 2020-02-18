Decision time for Texomans, early voting begins Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Early voting in Texas officially begins Tuesday, February 18, ahead of the primaries scheduled for March 3.

Below, you’ll find the locations and hours for early voting in Wichita County:

With a democratic presidential nominee, multiple state propositions, U.S congresspersons and local government eyeing the final November ballot, Texomans will have several decisions to make as they head to the polls.

For democrats in Texoma, the first and foremost decision is that of a presidential nominee to represent the party against incumbent republican president Donald Trump.

Though not as crowded as it once was, ten people are still vying for the Democratic National Convention’s official nomination:

Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Michael Bloomberg

Tulsi Gabbard

“Rocky” De La Fuenta

Tom Steyer

Robby Wells

With many experts calling the traditionally “red” state of Texas “purple” after former Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s 2018 campaign, candidates have been making Texas a top priority.

Currently, Sanders is leading in the polls and has nearly doubled his support in less than three months, according to the Texas Tribune Poll.

Both Democrats and Republicans have plenty of decisions to make beyond just the presidential race, from propositions to state and federal congresspersons.

One of the races grabbing everyones attention in Wichita County is the race for Mac Thornberry’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing district 13.

Republicans and Democrats alike are vying for the seat. Below are a few of those candidates:

Jason Foglesong (Republican) – Jason is not a politician, and he wants everyone to know it. He’s a teacher and a common citizen of common means. Jason says, “it’s time for people like you and me to take our government back from lobbyists, unions, special interests and millionaires.”

Timothy Gassaway (Democrat) – Timothy's background is in customer service, and he claims that "as a Congressman, it is my job to be a voice and to serve my constituents." With a history serving on boards, he believes his leadership skills and experience problem solving will help him be a great representative.

Lee Harvey (Republican) – Lee's background in business lead him to assume the role of County Commissioner. His background in the petroleum industry saw him negotiate with major oil companies, like Exxon/Mobil and Chevron. His conservative and responsible fiscal history are what he believes will make him a great representative.

Diane Knowlton (Republican) – Diane is a fifth generation resident of Clay County. The current Henrietta attorney has experience working in Washington, D.C. Her understanding of how government works, her legal training, and her understanding of the Constitution are what she believes will make her a great member of the House.

Gus Trujillo (Democrat) – A lifelong resident of Amarillo, Trujillo served as a congressional intern for Representative Mac Thornberry in Washington, D.C. His experience researching policy and legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, preparing reports and legislative staff gives him the experience to fill Mac's seat.

Josh Winegarner (Republican) – Josh was born and raised in District 13, and has worked with for the Texas Cattle Feeders Association to defend and protect farmers and ranchers. According to Josh, he's a family man of deep Christian faith who plans to stand by President Trump.

The Wichita Falls League of Women Voters has assembled a “nonpartisan voters guide” in conjunction with the Texas League of Women Voters with detailed breakdowns of each candidate in each race facing Wichita County this election cycle.

This is not an exhaustive list, with 18 candidates at last check. Those candidates who submitted a response to the WFLWV are listed in the voters guide, as well as the full profiles of each candidate above.

You can download that guide in its entirety here:

The WFLWV also recommends using the free website Vote411.org. Simply enter your address and your political party affiliation, and you’ll have access to all the information on these and other important races.