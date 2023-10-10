WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee met today to continue discussions on dredging the lake.

This project is a large undertaking for the city to solely financially support.

Recently, the committee learned that the city qualifies for federal funding, making it a little easier to restore Lake Wichita.

The committee brought in Doctor Tony Clyde of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who said dredging the lake offers numerous environmental benefits.

“What we’re really looking at from the Corps of Engineers perspective and from the program as it’s authorized by Congress is environmental outputs,” Clyde said. “And so we have had several of these projects within the region that have been gone through feasibility into full construction, and we have seen the benefits to the environment of these types of projects.”

The decision to start the process of dredging the lake passed unanimously.

Next, the group will address City Council.