Declaration of disaster issued for Wichita County, Electra fires

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom announced a declaration of disaster due to fires in the Electra area.

Fire departments within a 120-mile radius have been called to respond to two uncontained grassfires in Electra.

The Texas A&M Forest Service announced in a tweet at 3:03 p.m. that they were assisting on the fire near Electra.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Wichita County on the #ElectraComplex. The complex is an estimated 500 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/n8KcmQM1es — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 10, 2021

Electra ISD, residents along Highway 25, and around Business 287 and Valley Drive were called to evacuate the area.

Read the full declaration below: