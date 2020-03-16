Declaration of Disaster signed for Wichita County

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday the County Commissioners Court signed a Declaration of Disaster for Wichita County.

Extensive COVID-19 measures are being taken across the country and county leaders will be meeting tonight to discuss what’s next for Wichita County.

County Commissioner Mark Beachamp said while there are services they have to keep providing during this time, they will be taking the necessary steps to keep people safe.

The 30th District Court is holding an emergency meeting tonight to discuss concerns they have with the virus.

<p style=" margin: 12px auto 6px auto; font-family: Helvetica,Arial,Sans-serif; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; -x-system-font: none; display: block;"> <a title="View State of Emergencey on Scribd" href="https://www.scribd.com/document/451944468/State-of-Emergencey#from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;" >State of Emergencey</a> by <a title="View Courtney-Ann Clarkin Delaney's profile on Scribd" href="https://www.scribd.com/user/39784723/Courtney-Ann-Clarkin-Delaney#from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;" >Courtney-Ann Clarkin Delaney</a> on Scribd</p><iframe class="scribd_iframe_embed" title="State of Emergencey" src="https://www.scribd.com/embeds/451944468/content?start_page=1&view_mode=scroll&access_key=key-ggOcyfqDEzzwRPvmtrEI&show_recommendations=true" data-auto-height="false" data-aspect-ratio="0.7735849056603774" scrolling="no" id="doc_89219" width="100%" height="600" frameborder="0"></iframe>

Some steps already taken are there will be no new jury trials until May of 2020 at the earliest, along with no jury summons and suspending all fingerprinting services for the public for 60 days.