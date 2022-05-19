WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities have released the identity of a deceased body that was found decomposed without clothing on Tuesday morning near railroad tracks in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper identified the deceased as Larry Cecil Howe, 61.

According to Sgt. Eipper, Howe had a listed address in Olney, but had been in the Wichita Falls area for a while.

Sgt. Eipper said no foul play was involved in Howe’s death and referred to it as “non-criminal.”

WFPD officers responded to a call around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 to investigate a body that was found.

Sgt. Eipper said a BSNF Railroad employee discovered the body on the west side of the train tracks on the 500 block of Carolina Street.

The WFPD Crimes Against Persons unit took over the investigation at the scene and the body was sent for autopsy on Tuesday.

Though determined to be non-criminal, police have not released a cause of death at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.