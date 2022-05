WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police are investigating a body apparently found Tuesday, May 17, on Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad property near North Scott and Carolina.

Identity has not been determined the decomposed body was found with no clothing in a ditch. Police are working to identify the sex of the body.







Officials investigating a found body in Wichita Falls

Police responded to the scene around 10:30 this morning.

Our crew on scene reports District Attorney John Gillespie also responded.