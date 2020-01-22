Defendant in Clay County toddler’s death granted change of venue

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Clay County man accused in the death of his former girlfriend’s toddler has been granted a change of venue.

According to 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus, the attorney for Joshua Thomas Fulbright, 24, was granted a change of venue. However, 97th District Judge Jack McGaughey has not ruled what county yet, Polhemus said.

Fulbright was supposed to go to trial in December, but it was canceled when attorneys were unable to get 12 jurors appointed out of a large pool.

In October 2018, Fulbright and Sarah Elizabeth Newsom were charged with injury to a child after authorities said Newsom’s two-year-old daughter, Scarlette Olivia Newsom, was brought to the hospital non-responsive with severe bruising to her head and body.

Deputies said Fulbright told them he struck Olivia on the left side of her head with his right hand the week before and ever since he said Olivia began having seizure-like behavior.

Deputies said Newsom admitted to slapping her routinely to try to bring her out of the seizures, but she became unconscious and was then taken to the hospital.

Olivia was hospitalized for four days before being taken off life support.

Fulbright has been out of jail since late December after his attorney was granted a motion to lower his bond from $250,000 to $50,000.

Conditions of release on bond include wearing an ankle GPS monitor and having no contact with the mother or other family members of the victim.