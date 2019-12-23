Defendant in Clay County toddler’s death released on bond

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man accused in the death of his former girlfriend’s toddler has been released from the Clay County Jail on a lowered bond.

24-year-old Joshua Fulbright’s attorney was granted a motion to lower Fulbright’s bond from $250,000 to $50,000 last week, and he posted the bond Monday morning.

Conditions of released on bond include wearing an ankle GPS monitor and having no contact with the mother or other family members of the victim.

The mother, 24-year-old Sarah Newsom, remains jailed on her $50,000 bond for injury to a child. She was previously out on bond until September, when her bond was revoked.

Fulbright was supposed to go to trial earlier this month, but it was cancelled when attorneys were unable to get 12 jurors appointed out of a large pool. Another attempt to seat a jury may be set for next month.

The couple was arrested in 2018 after two-year-old Scarlette Newsom died from injuries authorities say were the result of child abuse. The autopsy showed extreme bruising to her head, arms and back.

She died four days after being taken off life support.