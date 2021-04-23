Defendant: “It was my first time trying to be a drug dealer. I couldn’t do it.”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who said he failed at dealing drugs to pay the bills wants to open his own food truck now that his probation has been terminated early.

Graylin Davis was granted his request to be removed from probation for dealing meth after a hearing in 30th District Court.

He was placed on 10 years probation in 2015.

He has no other prior arrests in Wichita County, and no arrests while on probation.

Davis says he has worked as a cook in numerous area restaurants, and now wants to start a food truck business.

He told the judge that when he was arrested with 16 grams of meth, he was trying to be a drug dealer to pay the bills, but he wasn’t any good at it. He said he has learned his lesson and never wants to get involved in drugs again.

The original charge stated he was dealing drugs in a drug-free zone.

Judge Jeff McKnight told Davis he was a little hesitant to end his probation because of the amount of drugs involved and that it had been in a drug-free zone.

But he said Davis has done everything required in his probation period and Davis has tested drug-free, so he would grant early termination.