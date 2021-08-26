Defendant takes stand in own defense in sexual assault of a child trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 37-year-old Wichita Falls man who has been filing many of his own motions and making his own decisions in his sexual assault of a child trial took the stand in his own defense today, against advice of his court appointed attorney.

Micky Wade is charged with five counts of sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in 2017.

Wichita County Jail booking

District Attorney John Gillespie is seeking life in prison on enhanced punishment because of Wade’s prior offenses, including a conviction in 2003 for indecency with a child, and a violation of his lifetime sex offender reporting rules.

Thursday in 89th district court, Wade asked to represent himself but was denied, and not allowed to call witnesses to the stand, so instead read pages and pages of a statement about injustices he has faced.

He has a court-appointed attorney, but he also has filed a motion for compensation for himself for doing much of the legal work.

When he took the stand Wade said the victim texted him asking to have sex to get back at her boyfriend.

He also said when he was accused of sexual assault of one of the girls, she was 200 miles away.

As to Wade’s claim, he was never alone with one of the victims. Gillespie asked about a police report stating Wade was pulled over at night with the victim in his vehicle and his pants were unbuttoned and unzipped.

Wade replied that couldn’t have happened because he was wearing warm-up pants and that he was just giving her a ride home as he had done many times.

The jury will hear closing arguments tomorrow and if they return a guilty verdict, the judge will determine punishment.