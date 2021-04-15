Defense attorney of accused robber claims bond conditions are racist

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The defense attorney for a defendant facing six felony charges including aggravated robberies and home invasions claims bond condition for his client are discriminatory, racist, and excessive.

The argument came in a bond modification hearing Thursday morning for Dequavious Sanderson, 25 of Wichita Falls.

Sanderson has been in jail since December of 2018.

After a judge lowered one of Sanderson’s bonds from $50,000 to $25,000 last week, the prosecutor filed for additional conditions if Sanderson posts his bonds, which total around $400,000.

The prosecutor’s motion for additional bond conditions includes reporting weekly to the probation department and would require Sanderson to be drug tested at each meeting as directed.

Defense attorney Reggie Wilson argued to Judge Charles Barnard that another robbery charge against Sanderson only has a $50,000 bond compared to the $200,000 on this robbery case, and did not have the same bond restrictions.

Wilson said he had no problem with some of the conditions, but the weekly reporting requirement and drug testing are onerous, and in his opinion discriminatory and racist.

Wilson stated the prosecution’s claim that Sanderson poses a serious threat to the safety of the community if released without requirements such as the ankle monitor is based on a case that has no eyewitnesses to this robbery, only claims by confidential informants.

Prosecutor Austin Hamby objected to the claim of racism, and Judge Barnard asserted that his court never bases any rulings on racism, and condemns any act of racism in any case.

Judge Barnard stated that the conditions for bond are not excessive but necessary in light of the seriousness of the allegations and granted the new conditions.

Last week Barnard denied a motion for a lower bond on this aggravated robbery charge and granted requirements for an ankle monitor and house arrest.

In that hearing, the prosecutor also said Sanderson has not been a model prisoner, having admitted he twice exposed himself to a female jailer through the food intake opening.

The prosecutor said Sanderson also incited a riot and threatened to kill a jailer because she disrespected him, and wrote threatening letters to people from jail.

Sanderson’s alleged crimes include a home invasion on Sweetbriar Road in which gunshots were fired between the owner and the two armed intruders.

Police said other similar robberies occurred in 2018 they thought Sanderson may be involved in.

Sanderson was arrested in December 2018 following a high-speed chase after another home invasion.