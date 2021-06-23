Defense Community Teacher Support Act could impact local military families

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — The Defense Community Teacher Support Act would make teachers in military communities like here at Sheppard eligible for student loan relief after five years of service in an attempt to continue improving the quality of education.

The bill would support teachers at Military impacted schools in the Wichita Falls ISD near Sheppard Air Force Base.

“Families of military, one of the first questions that they ask when they come to a new permanent change of station or permanent assignment is what kind of education can my kids get in this community,” said Sheppard Military Affairs Committee President Glenn Barham.

The committee president says this bill will be very beneficial to the community and help recruit and retain more teachers.

Military spouses are also included in the bill. These spouses would be allowed to work towards loan forgiveness even if they are forced to relocate due to the service member’s permanent change of station orders.

“I think this is going to have a huge positive impact on both our military spouses that are employed as teachers as well as our teachers in Wichita Falls being able to provide support to our military students,” said Military Liaison Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce Taylor Davis.

By providing loan forgiveness to teachers the hope is that more teachers will seek employment in school districts like Wichita Falls ISD.

“I feel like military families in the area will be able to rest assured knowing that they have passionate, quality teachers that are here in Wichita Falls supporting their students through their education and individual learning needs,” said Davis.

The bill aims to better serve military families and military connected students in Wichita Falls for years to come.

Former Mayor Barham also said in a statement that the goal behind this legislation is to take care of those military families because spouses and children are the ones serving alongside the service member.

You can find the full defense community teacher act bill here.