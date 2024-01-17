WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Both the prosecution and the defense have now rested and closed their cases in the trial of a Burkburnett man accused of abusing and torturing three young sisters.

Testimony concluded in the trial of Daniel Angel Ortiz, 36, of Burkburnett, on Wednesday morning, January 17, 2024, after the defense, led by defense attorney Marty Cannedy, called a single witness to testify at about 9 a.m.

Cannedy called Latisha Allen, an investigator with Child Protective Services, to take the stand. Cannedy questioned her regarding the parental rights of the mother of the three alleged child victims. For several of the questions asked by Cannedy, Allen testified that she was not qualified to answer.

During cross-examination, Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie questioned Allen about the biological father of the three alleged child victims. Gillespie suggested that the biological father certainly wasn’t a candidate for a Father of the Year award, and Allen agreed.

Gillespie questioned Allen about the biological father, asking her if he would’ve seen some signs of abuse and been able to intervene if he had been present in the lives of his daughters. While Allen was answering, “Yes,” Cannedy objected to the question because it called for the witness to speculate. Presiding Jude Meredith Kennedy sustained the objection.

Allen then testified that she has seen many cases involving a divorce between two biological parents in which the mother’s new boyfriend is abusive toward the mother’s children. She then testified that the biological father of the three alleged victims was not involved in their lives at all following his divorce from the girls’ mothers.

Allen testified that one of her concerns with placing the three alleged victims in the care of their biological father was his absence in their lives following his divorce from their mother.

Allen was on the stand for around 15 minutes before both the prosecution and the defense finished questioning her. After she was excused from the witness stand, Cannedy handed the jury two defense exhibits that were previously admitted into evidence, containing the criteria by which an individual can be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

After returning the exhibits to the court reporter, Cannedy said the defense rested its case. Gillespie then closed the case on behalf of the state, which was followed by Cannedy closing the case on behalf of the defense.

Overview of previous testimony in Ortiz trial

Ortiz is charged with 16 felony offenses, including six counts of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily or mental injury, five counts of injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence by impeding breath and continuous violence against the family.

If found guilty by the jury made up of seven women and five men from Wichita County, Ortiz faces up to life behind bars. He has elected for the jury to set his punishment if they find him guilty of any of the charges he’s accused of.

The trial of Ortiz began on Monday, January 8, 2024, after a jury of seven women and five men was seated. Testimony got underway on Tuesday, January 9, with several law enforcement officials testifying.

The three alleged child victims took the stand on Wednesday, January 10, and Thursday, January 11, with multiple experts taking the stand on Friday, January 12, and Tuesday, January 16, before the state rested its case.

Several of the state’s witnesses testified that Ortiz allegedly tortured the girls by binding them with duct tape around their wrists and ankles, and at times, putting tape over their eyes and mouths, and leaving them in the garage, either seated in a chair or standing in a corner, for hours or days at a time.

Other witnesses for the prosecution testified that Ortiz would “drown” the children by dunking them underwater. One of the alleged child victims testified that she was held under a kitchen sink and the faucet was turned on, a torture that the state has compared to waterboarding.

What happens next in the Ortiz trial?

Counsel for the prosecution and the defense are currently drafting a charge, which presiding Judge Meredith Kennedy will read to the jury, giving them instructions on their forthcoming deliberation.

After the charge is read, each side will present its closing arguments to the jury, after which time the jury will deliberate and return verdicts on the charges against Ortiz.

Once verdicts have been reached, each side will then bring another case for sentencing. The jury will then be tasked to determine a punishment for Ortiz if he is indeed found guilty of any of the sixteen charges pending against him.

Closing arguments are set to begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in 78th District Court, after which the jury will begin its deliberation.