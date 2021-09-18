‘Definitely challenging:’ THOR’s 10th anniversary did not disappoint participants

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Saturday was Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run return to Lucy Park and excitement was high!

Definitely a lot of mud, heat and murky water, but how else do you think THOR got that name?

“Lots of mud,” THOR participant Sean Terry said.

That may be an understatement.

“My least favorite was probably just getting in the mud,” THOR participant Sharon Long said.

“For me, it was the crawl spaces too, yeah the small spaces,” THOR participant Jazmine Flores said.

But through all the mud, water and running in the heat, Texoma’s hellacious obstacle course delivered.

“Kind of just wanted to come out and have fun and we did. I think we had a lot of fun,” Terry said.

And of course, a little competitive.

“Honestly, we probably would’ve finished all at the same time, but I may have cheated a little,” Terry said.

21 different obstacles stretching out over about a 5k hellacious course.

“Definitely challenging, some parts were somewhat easy, others parts were a struggle especially if you’re not tall enough for some obstacles,” Flores said.

Many like Terry and the Trinity pool team took something away with them.

“I wasn’t as tired as I thought, like distance wise, but it was a lot tougher for sure it was,” Terry said.

Along with first-timer Sharon Long.

“I’ve run a lot of races but I’ve never pushed myself like that,” Long said. “I didn’t think I could do it. I didn’t think I would have the strength. For me, it shows myself that I can do a lot of things I didn’t think I was able to do and I’m exhausted. I’m tired but I feel really good. I’m really glad I did it.”

Another memorable THOR

“I’m tired and hot, so that cold water felt really good, so actually that was honestly the best part of the whole race,” Terry said.