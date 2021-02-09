Delays and closings in Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL)— The weather temperatures are dropping across Texoma and we want to keep you informed on delays and closings.

See the full list of delays and closings below.

Delays and closings

Archer County Court house and jail annex: Delayed start to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Texoma school delays and closings

No school delays or closings announced at this time.

Texoma businesses delays and closings

No business delays or closings announced at this time.

We will update this story as information in regards to closings and delays comes into our newsroom.