WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Most of Texoma is expected to experience winter weather overnight Tuesday night and throughout most of the day on Wednesday.

Please find the full list of delays and closings for all of Texoma below.

School & Childcare Closings

Child Care Partners — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Christ Academy — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday City View ISD — All campuses closed Wednesday

— All campuses closed Wednesday Learning Tree Preschool — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Notre Dame Catholic School — Closed Wednesday, all extracurricular activities cancelled

— Closed Wednesday, all extracurricular activities cancelled School for Little People — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Southside Youth Senter — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday V.I.P. Tots — Closed Wednseday

— Closed Wednseday WEE School — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Wichita Christian Schools — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Wichita Falls ISD — All campuses closed Wednesday

— All campuses closed Wednesday Y.M.C.A. Early Childhood & Youth Programs — Closed Wednesday

School Delays

Archer City ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Benjamin ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Chillicothe ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Crowell ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Electra ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late, no breakfast

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late, no breakfast Henrietta ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Knox City – O’Brien CISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Munday CISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m.

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m. Northside ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m.

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m. Petrolia CISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m.

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m. Quanah ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Seymour ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., no buses will run

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m., no buses will run Throckmorton CISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m.

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m. Vernon ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m.

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m. Windthorst ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late

— Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late Woodson ISD — Classes start at 10:00 a.m., buses will run 2 hours late

Church Closings & Delays

Floral Heights United Methodist Church — All Wednesday activities cancelled

— All Wednesday activities cancelled Holy Family Catholic Church (Vernon) — All Wednesday activities cancelled

Other Closings

Archer County Courthouse — Opens at 10:00 a.m.

— Opens at 10:00 a.m. Archer Service Center — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Dr. Cooper, Rheumatologist — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Dr. Parvari, Internist — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Dr. Workman’s Office — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Hospice of Wichita Falls Wednesday Grief Support Group — Cancelled

— Cancelled The Kitchen (Red Door, Green Door) — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday One & Only Dermatology (Dr. Bagheri) — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday P.E.T.S. — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Pain Rehab Group — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Pulmonary Services of North Texas — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Red River Outpatient Program — Closed Wednesday Red River Hospital will remain open

— Closed Wednesday Rose Street Day Treatment — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Rose Street Spectrum (Wichita Falls) — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Rose Street Spectrum (Lawton) — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday TMC Imaging — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Wichita County A.R.C. — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Wichita Falls Ballet — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Wichita Falls Endoscopy Center — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Wichita Falls G.I. Associates — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Wichita Falls Humane Society — Closed Wednesday

— Closed Wednesday Wichita Falls Meals on Wheels — Closed Wednesday

This list will be updated throughout the day and is subject to change.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest delays and closings for Wednesday, Feb. 5.