Delays, closings in Texoma for Wednesday, October 28

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Winter weather continues in Texoma, causing hazardous driving conditions across our viewing area and leading to delays.
Please find the full list of delays and closings below for Wednesday, October 28:
Texoma School Delays & Closings
Texas
- Chillicothe ISD — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late
- Crowell ISD — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, all sports canceled this week
- Quanah ISD — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late
- Throckmorton CISD — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late
- Vernon ISD — Two-hour late start Wednesday, October 28
- Woodson ISD — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late
Oklahoma
- Big Pasture Public Schools — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28
- Lawton Public Schools — Virtual learning on Wednesday, October 28, no in-person classes
University Delays & Closings
- Vernon College (All Campuses) — Classes begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28
Other Delays & Closings
- Nortex Regional Planning Commission — Begins at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28
- Pamlico Air — Three-hour delay Wednesday, October 28
This list will be continually updated and is subject to change.
Road Conditions
