Delays, closings in Texoma for Wednesday, October 28

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Winter weather continues in Texoma, causing hazardous driving conditions across our viewing area and leading to delays.

For a full list of any closings and delays for Tuesday, October 27, click here.

Please find the full list of delays and closings below for Wednesday, October 28:

Texoma School Delays & Closings

Texas

Chillicothe ISD — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late

— 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late Crowell ISD — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, all sports canceled this week

10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, all sports canceled this week Quanah ISD — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late

— 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late Throckmorton CISD — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late

— 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late Vernon ISD — Two-hour late start Wednesday, October 28

Two-hour late start Wednesday, October 28 Woodson ISD — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28, buses run 2 hours late

Oklahoma

Big Pasture Public Schools — 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28

— 10:00 a.m. start Wednesday, October 28 Lawton Public Schools — Virtual learning on Wednesday, October 28, no in-person classes

University Delays & Closings

Vernon College (All Campuses) — Classes begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28

Other Delays & Closings

Nortex Regional Planning Commission — Begins at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28

— Begins at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28 Pamlico Air — Three-hour delay Wednesday, October 28

This list will be continually updated and is subject to change.

Road Conditions

Please see the map below for road closings and delays. Information provided by DriveTexas.org:

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest delays and closings in the area.